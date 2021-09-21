SUN (old) One Day Volume Reaches $22.37 Million (SUN)

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One SUN (old) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SUN (old) has traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar. SUN (old) has a market cap of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002182 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00067784 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00055102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.40 or 0.00172781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00112144 BTC.

SUN (old) Coin Profile

SUN (old) (SUN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

SUN (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN (old) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN (old) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

