Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -14.59.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $67,518.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 3,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $72,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,527. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $649,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

