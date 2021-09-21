Substratum (SUB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,015.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $1,015.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00053343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00126614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012615 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00044171 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

SUB is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.