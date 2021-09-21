Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Stryker by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after purchasing an additional 58,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stryker by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after purchasing an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,558,000 after purchasing an additional 133,531 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 26.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after purchasing an additional 568,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Stryker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $563,913,000 after purchasing an additional 101,417 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.18.

Stryker stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $269.26. 6,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,647. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $196.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.79. The firm has a market cap of $101.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

