StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 515 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,772 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.9% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 29,044 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Griffin Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $294.30 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.38 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

