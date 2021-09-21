Stride, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Stride in a research report issued on Friday, September 17th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LRN. Citigroup started coverage on Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $32.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. Stride has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $35.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stride during the second quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stride during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Stride during the first quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Stride by 107.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 164.3% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

