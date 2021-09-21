Streamr Price Reaches $0.11 (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $87.34 million and $9.56 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00053460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00125057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012861 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044193 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

