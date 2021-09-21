Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,139 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 656% compared to the average volume of 283 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of AMR opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.63. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.62.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $395.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. Analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

