Stifel Nicolaus Increases Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Price Target to C$5.80

Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.10 to C$5.80 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
NTTHF opened at $3.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. Neo Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.85.
Neo Lithium Company Profile
