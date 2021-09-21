Stifel Nicolaus Increases Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Price Target to C$5.80

Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.10 to C$5.80 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

NTTHF opened at $3.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. Neo Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

Get Neo Lithium alerts:

Neo Lithium Company Profile

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on lithium salar and brine reservoir complex in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company was founded on January 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.