Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHOO. B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.
Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. Steven Madden has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.76.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Steven Madden by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,619,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Steven Madden by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 308,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Steven Madden
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
