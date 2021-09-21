Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHOO. B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. Steven Madden has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.76.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Steven Madden by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,619,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Steven Madden by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 308,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

