Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Stericycle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.00, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.96.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

