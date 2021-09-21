StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Gap Up to $44.03

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.03, but opened at $46.40. StepStone Group shares last traded at $44.28, with a volume of 2,459 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.11.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in StepStone Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in StepStone Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in StepStone Group by 30.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in StepStone Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in StepStone Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

