Step Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $35.65 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001638 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 39.5% against the dollar. Step Finance has a market cap of $2.83 million and $35.65 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00067402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00172592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00112487 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.90 or 0.07004405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,718.77 or 0.99049892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.70 or 0.00787641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.