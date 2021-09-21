Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Short Interest Update

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,260,000 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 13,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STEM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE STEM traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,840,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,466. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stem has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter worth about $1,927,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stem in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Stem in the second quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

