Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STZHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stelco in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.64. 968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average is $29.13. Stelco has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $40.33.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.