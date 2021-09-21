Steelcase (SCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

SCS stock opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.54%.

In other news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steelcase stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.39% of Steelcase worth $24,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

