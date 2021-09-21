State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

NYSE BWXT opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.05. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,895.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $436,663. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.