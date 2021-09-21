State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 82,547 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 589,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,547 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Qurate Retail worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 3.8% during the second quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 677,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 10.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 558,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 52,623 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at about $797,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,185,741.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

