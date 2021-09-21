State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.14 Million Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Eagle Materials worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 15.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 28.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after acquiring an additional 102,516 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 319.1% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 111,894 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 197.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

NYSE EXP opened at $132.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total transaction of $921,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.