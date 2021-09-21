Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 34.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 616,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,042,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK stock opened at $183.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.19 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

