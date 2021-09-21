Stacks Hits Market Cap of $1.48 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $96.18 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00065111 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.79 or 0.00143321 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00061707 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00174270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00108103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,042,922 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars.

