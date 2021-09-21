Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives $32.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Spruce Biosciences by 41.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth $207,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,234. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $155.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.48.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

