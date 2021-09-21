Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $302.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $300.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock traded down $10.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,470. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.29. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

