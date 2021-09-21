Spire (NYSE:SR) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.38.

Shares of SR opened at $61.95 on Friday. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 3,467.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,154,000 after acquiring an additional 513,130 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth $37,411,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,360,000 after acquiring an additional 367,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 211.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,987,000 after acquiring an additional 244,087 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Spire by 16.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after acquiring an additional 233,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

