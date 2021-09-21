Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 1,447 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,942,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 210,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.30. 1,572,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,892,918. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.