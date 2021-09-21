Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 1,000 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in IDEX were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 728.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,079,000 after purchasing an additional 213,946 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in IDEX by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,333,000 after acquiring an additional 208,643 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEX by 4,634.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 205,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in IDEX by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,153,000 after acquiring an additional 153,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.37. 2,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,378. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.17. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $166.51 and a one year high of $235.76. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

