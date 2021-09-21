Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 217.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after acquiring an additional 566,506 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,402 shares of company stock worth $63,982,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $735.97. The company had a trading volume of 323,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,104,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.30 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $702.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $670.43. The firm has a market cap of $728.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

