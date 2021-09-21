Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,063,968,000 after buying an additional 5,849,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,581,548,000 after buying an additional 2,062,223 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,811,048,000 after buying an additional 710,318 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after buying an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after buying an additional 3,867,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $55.47. The company had a trading volume of 291,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,183,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

