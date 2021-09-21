Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.7% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 228,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,947,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 97.6% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 24,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

CVX traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.19. 288,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,483,174. The company has a market cap of $182.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.37. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

