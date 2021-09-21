Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329,607 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,857,000 after buying an additional 14,407,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 565.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,804,000 after buying an additional 3,161,969 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 169.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,627,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,231,329. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

