Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $3.67 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.1% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 514.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after acquiring an additional 900,113 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 787,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,948.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,717,000 after acquiring an additional 554,423 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 864,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,002,000 after purchasing an additional 494,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $93.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,064. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.11. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

