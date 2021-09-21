Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $14.47 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,402 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 4.3% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,907,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,352,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,290. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.75. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $158.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

