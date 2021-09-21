Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 207,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $601,000. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. HSBC decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.36. 477,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,246,701. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

