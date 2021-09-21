SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 53,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,755,289 shares.The stock last traded at $37.11 and had previously closed at $36.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $149,067,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,002,000 after buying an additional 3,985,477 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,646.2% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,942,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,969,000 after buying an additional 2,864,304 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,534,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 351.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,132,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,326 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

