SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 6.6% of Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,986,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $165.72 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.96 and a 200-day moving average of $167.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

