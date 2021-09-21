SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after buying an additional 7,658,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $212,572,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after buying an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,646.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 327,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,460,000 after buying an additional 309,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.99. The company had a trading volume of 233,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,670,521. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

