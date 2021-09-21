S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Cut by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.90.

SPGI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,229. The stock has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

