Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,736 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,805 shares of the airline’s stock worth $56,743,000 after acquiring an additional 124,612 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 760,057 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,351,000 after acquiring an additional 208,549 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the airline’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the airline’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.05. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $35.82 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

