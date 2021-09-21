Southern States Bancshares Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on September 21st (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Southern States Bancshares’ (NASDAQ:SSBK) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, September 21st. Southern States Bancshares had issued 2,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 12th. The total size of the offering was $38,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. Southern States Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $21.01.

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

