Sogou Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 3,288 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 710% compared to the average volume of 406 put options.

Shares of SOGO stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. Sogou has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 890.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter. Sogou had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 0.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOGO. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 1st quarter worth about $11,897,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sogou by 293.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,589,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after buying an additional 1,185,173 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sogou by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,981,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after buying an additional 912,974 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Sogou by 2,826.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 637,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 616,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sogou by 483.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 463,121 shares during the last quarter. 8.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sogou, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of search and search-related services. The company offers its users general and vertical search services through its website sogou.com and mobile search application. Its products and services includes the Sogou Input Method, which is the Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC.

