SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $75.31

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $75.31 and traded as low as $57.60. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $57.60, with a volume of 3,836 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

