Sofos Investments Inc. Sells 2,882 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sofos Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,804,000 after buying an additional 365,671 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,228,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,970,000 after buying an additional 55,577 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,034,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,256,000 after purchasing an additional 221,783 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,575,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,324,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,959,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,137 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.09.

