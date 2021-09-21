Sofos Investments Inc. Sells 2,380 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sofos Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 23.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.77. 736,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

