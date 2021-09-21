Sofos Investments Inc. Raises Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,654,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,402,000 after purchasing an additional 353,783 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,592. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.07. The stock has a market cap of $240.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

