SnowGem Price Reaches $0.0441 on Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004963 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

