Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in Snap-on by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $211.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $138.94 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.17.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

