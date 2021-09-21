SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 206,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 8,400,545 shares.The stock last traded at $6.24 and had previously closed at $6.49.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 50.4% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 64.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

