Smart MFG (MFG) One Day Volume Tops $48,356.00

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. Smart MFG has a total market cap of $15.55 million and approximately $48,356.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smart MFG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0509 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Smart MFG has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00055165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00130460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00045729 BTC.

Smart MFG Profile

Smart MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 305,211,151 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

