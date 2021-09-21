Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $2.04 Million in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 119,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 610.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 40,706 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,384,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Hercules Capital by 11.9% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 64,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 11.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $17.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

