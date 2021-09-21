Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.88 Million Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.48. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, decreased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.